MP News: 9-Year-Old Girl Drowns While Bathing In Canal In Chhatarpur | Representational Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old girl drowned in Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur while bathing in a canal on Friday.

The tragedy struck in the village of Imlaha, under Bamitha police station area of ​​the district.

According to reports, Sandhya Sahu (9), daughter of Ram Bahadur Sahu, a resident of Imlaha, went to bathe in the canal behind their house with her sister at around 10 am. While bathing, Sandhya suddenly went into deep water and began drowning.

Her sister, who was with her, raised an alarm, and nearby villagers rushed to the scene, but by then the girl had already drowned.

Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers informed the police and the irrigation department. Upon receiving the information, Irrigation Department SDO DK Mishra immediately shut off the canal water to facilitate a search for the girl. Following this, a continuous search was initiated in the canal with the help of villagers and police.

After approximately four hours of searching, the girl's body was found in the canal at around 2 pm, some distance from the incident site. Upon finding the girl's body, the family members broke down inconsolably, and a wave of grief spread throughout the village.

Upon receiving the information, the Bamitha police station and the Dial 112 team also arrived at the scene. With the help of villagers, the police retrieved the body from the canal and, after completing the Panchnama process, sent it to the Rajnagar Health Center for a postmortem.

It is reported that mourning has descended upon Imlaha village following the incident. Police are investigating the matter.