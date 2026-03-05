MP News: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Drowning In Pond While Taking Bath After Holi In Chhatarpur; Sister Critical After Trying To Save Him

Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy died after drowning while taking a bath in a pond in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

His 12-year-old sister is in serious condition after jumping into the pond to save him.

The incident took place in Purmau village under Maharajpur police station area of Chhatarpur district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Raikwar (7). He had come to his uncle Chhote Lal Raikwar’s house in Purmau village with his mother Shakuntala Raikwar to celebrate the Holi festival.

According to information, around 9:30 am on Thursday, Amit went out of the house with his sister Nancy Raikwar (12). After going out, both siblings went to the village pond to take a bath.

During bathing, Amit suddenly moved into deep water and started drowning. Seeing her brother in trouble, Nancy quickly jumped into the pond to save him. However, she could not rescue him and also started drowning.

Hearing about the incident, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and pulled both children out of the pond. They were taken to the hospital immediately. Doctors declared Amit dead on arrival.

Nancy’s condition is said to be serious and she has been admitted to the district hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Amit’s uncle Pappu Raikwar said that the boy’s father Harprasad Raikwar is a resident of Pawa village under Srinagar police station.

Police were informed after the incident and the body has been kept at the district hospital for post-mortem.

While people were celebrating Holi and Bhai Dooj with happiness, the tragic incident has brought grief to the Raikwar family and the entire village.

It is important that during the Holi festival, people remain more cautious to avoid such incidents. Many people play Holi and later go to nearby ponds, rivers, or other water bodies to bath and enjoy.

Extra care and supervision, especially for children, can help prevent accidents and keep the celebrations safe.