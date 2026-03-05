 MP News: 23-Year-Old Jumps From Fifth Floor After Police Slap Him While He Was Walking Outside His Home In Indore
MP News: 23-Year-Old Jumps From Fifth Floor After Police Slap Him While He Was Walking Outside His Home In Indore

A 23-year-old man, Raj Makwana, allegedly jumped from the fifth floor of a residential building in the Chandan Nagar late at night and died on the spot. Family members claim he panicked after being questioned and slapped by police. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 05, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Indore on Wednesday.

The youth allegedly jumped from the building after police stopped and slapped him while he was walking on the road outside his home late at night.

The incident took place in the Chandan Nagar area at the Tapti residential complex between 2 am and 3 am on Wednesday night.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Raj Makwana, son of Manoj Makwana. According to information, Raj had stepped out of his house late at night as he was feeling uneasy due to the heat.

Family members said he often walked outside at night to get some fresh air.

Sources said Raj was walking near his building when a security guard noticed him and asked why he was outside so late. This led to a brief argument between the two. During this time, a police vehicle also reached the spot.

According to the family, a police officer stopped Raj for questioning and allegedly slapped him during the interaction. The family claims that after this incident, Raj became scared and nervous. They allege that he feared being caught by the police and ran towards the building.

Soon after, Raj went up to the fifth floor of the building and jumped down. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said an investigation has been started to find out the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

Raj’s mother, Rekha Makwana, said that she had asked him twice to come back inside the house that night, but he stepped out again. She said that when she came downstairs to check on him, she saw him jump from the building.

His sister Radhika said Raj had breathing problems and used to go outside for a walk when he felt uncomfortable. She added that the security guard first stopped him, and after an argument, the guard called nearby police personnel.

article-image

Family members also said that Raj had apologised to the police during questioning. However, they claim that one of the policemen slapped him, which made him very frightened.

According to the family, Raj had been unwell for some time and had been staying at home for several months. His father works as a cook, while his mother is a homemaker. His two sisters work nearby, and his brother is employed in a private company.

The family lives in a government housing complex built under a residential scheme of the local development authority.

Police said they are looking into all aspects of the case and further investigation is underway.

