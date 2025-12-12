 Bhopal News: AIIMS Doctor Critical After Suspected Suicide Bid
A woman doctor from the Emergency Department of AIIMS is in critical condition after allegedly attempting suicide at her residence on Thursday night by injecting herself with an anaesthetic drug, which caused her pulse and heartbeat to drop sharply. Her husband, an orthopaedic surgeon, rushed her immediately to AIIMS emergency unit.

Doctors administered CPR and successfully revived her, but she continues to remain in a critical state.

According to AIIMS PRO DrKetanMehra, Assistant Professor Dr Rashmi Verma had completed her duties on Thursday and returned home. Around 10.30 pm, her husband DrRatan found her unconscious. He informed AIIMS authorities that everything had been normal at home earlier, but later discovered her unresponsive after allegedly injecting herself. No note or message was found, and the reason behind her attempt remains unclear.

ACP Bag SewaniaRajnishKashyapKaul said that police will only look into the matter once an official intimation is received.

