Bhopal: NCC cadets take part in ‘Agnipath’ recruitment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) took part in the recruitment process for Centre's Agnipath scheme in large numbers, NCC Director General (DG) Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh told media persons here on Thursday.

Singh is on a two-day tour to the state. He inspected the firing range made by BSSS College and also inspected 4 MP girls’ battalion, after which he visited the SI line and also met the president of the SCC and talked about the development of NCC in school education.

Singh, who arrived on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, said the NCC has adopted a new technology to train its cadets through the use of simulators. It is also using new techniques for map reading.

He informed that under the Agnipath scheme, announced last year, the three defence services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for another 15 more. For 2022, the upper age limit was raised to 23 years. Personnel recruited under this system are to be called Agniveers.

‘NCC cadets have taken part in the Agniveer scheme in large numbers and it (scheme) is very beneficial to them. NCC A, B and C certificate holders can take advantage of getting recruited in the armed forces through it and on completion of their service they can join other profession,’ he said.