Bhopal: National Health Mission releases vaccination plan

Representative image | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Health Mission (NHM) has released plan for vaccination of children on Monday. Children born between January 2, 2022, to September 2, 2022, are eligible for vaccination to prevent polio and measles rubella, according to NHM officials.

For children in the age group 9 to 12 months, MRI-1 has to be given in right hand and fiPV is administered on left hand. It will be given on Tuesday and Friday.

The NHM director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Tuesdays and Fridays are fixed for vaccination. Time table has been released at nation level for vaccination of women and child.”

According to NHM plan for vaccination, newly born baby is administered OPV-0, BCG, HB. Similarly, after six weeks, children are administered OPV-1, ROV-1, IPV-1, Penta-1, PCB-1 vaccines. On completion of 10 weeks, children are given OPV-2, RPV-2 and Penta-2 vaccines. For 14-week-old children, vaccines like OPV-3, RPV-3, IPV 2 and PCB-2 and Penta-3 are administered.

For children of age group 9 to 12 months, vaccines like fiPV-3, MR-1,PCB-Booster are given. To children in the age group of 16 to 24 months, vaccines like OPV booster, MR-2,DPT booster-1 are given. DPT booster-2 is given to children of 5 to 6 years.

Read Also Bhopal: 3 held for stealing batteries from vehicles