Bhopal: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 1.5 cr fine on BMC over Adampur landfill fire

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT), Bhopal, has imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore on Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) for fire at Adampur landfill.

A sum of Rs 1.5 crore has been imposed at rate of Rs 10 lakh per month for 15 months from December 22, 2021 to the date when Adampur landfill site caught fire in February this year.

NGT slapped the fine on the basis of a report of a committee which has its members from Central Pollution Control board (CPCB), Health Department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and MANIT, Bhopal.

According to NGT order, waste dumped at Adampur Chhavni situated at the outskirts of Bhopal City caught fire on February 24, 2023. The matter was taken up by this Tribunal on March 2, 2023 on the basis of a petition filed by environmentalist Dr SC Pandey and the notices were issued to the respondents to file the reply with direction to take remedial actions as well as legal/punitive actions against the violators.

Pollution Control Board’s counsel Parul Bhadoria submitted the report of the joint committee. The State Pollution Control Board submitted that the Environmental Compensation at the rate of Rs 10 lakh for 15 months has been calculated and notices were issued to the violators for depositing in accordance with law.

Dr SC Pandey, applicant, said, “ On December 22, 2021, government had issued notice for site examination. We had visited the landfill and found the shortcomings but no improvement was made and so compensation has been calculated since December 22, 2021 to the date on which the fire erupted at Adampur landfill site for 15 months at a rate of Rs 10 lakh per month.” The applicant in person has submitted that in view of the recommendations of the joint committee the respondent should be directed to take immediate remedial measures to control the incident of fire in the legacy waste and further to direct the respondent for routine checkup of the workers as well as health checkup of the villagers residing nearby the plant.