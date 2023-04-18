Bhopal Municipal Corporation launches drive to keep pigs, dogs out of city under Swachh Bharat Mission

Represenative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched campaign under Swachh Bharat Mission to drive dogs and pigs out of state capital.

The drive gained momentum after municipal chairman Kishan Suryavanshi wrote letter to municipal commissioner to hire pig shooters to get rid of pig menace in state capital. After it, BMC has launched campaign to get city rid of pigs and dogs.

There were cases wherein pigs damaged sewers, attacked children in the state capital while many incidents of dog bites were reported in last five months. To control dog population, BMC launched sterilisation drive. It has chalked out strategy to drive pigs out of city, according to BMC officials.

In November 2022, pig had attacked child while stray attacked a seven-year-old child in February 2022. In January 2022, a four-year-old girl was chased, pulled to the ground and then bitten by a pack of dogs. The stray dogs left the girl only after they were chased away by a passerby. The child was hospitalised with severe injuries.

BMC veterinary doctor Dr SK Shrivastava said, “We started sterilisation of stray dogs. It has taken shape as a campaign as dog bite cases increased in the state capital.”

RK Saxena, superintending engineer (Swachh Bharat Mission), told Free Press that BMC launched dog sterilisation and anti-pig campaign under Swachh Bharat Mission. “After sterilisation, dogs will be driven out of city. Pig is main cause of filth and many complaints were made against pig menace.”