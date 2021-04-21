Bhopal: Muslims offer Eidgah to set up Covid Care Centre in Raisen district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Muslims from Mandideep area in Raisen district have offered Eidgah premises to set up a Covid Care Centre.

“Besides Eidgah, we have offered one more place near graveyard to the district administration to combat corona,” said Haji Sohail Khan. The 5-acre Eidgah can be used for 100-bed Covid Care Centre. Another place adjacent to graveyard is covered and can accommodate 60 beds.

He said a team of more than three dozen volunteers are ready to serve at centres set up by district administration. “It is up to district administration to use the space as Covid Care Centre, a vaccination centre or for anything to combat pandemic,” he added.

Appreciating the initiative, Raisen district collector Umashankar Bhargava said he has included the place in his list and will inform them when needed.