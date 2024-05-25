Bhopal Municipal Tankers Surprise Commuters With Cold Water Sprinkler Amid Blazing Sun (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Riding a two-wheeler in the blazing sun can be exhausting, especially in central India, where the temperature touches a new peak every day. But what if you get a sprinkle of chilly water every few kilometres? Sounds fun, right?

This is exactly what Bhopal Municipal Corporation's new initiative is all about. On Saturday, water tankers were spotted sprinkling cold water on vehicles at every other traffic signal, leaving commuters refreshed.

WATCH | Bhopal Municipal tankers sprinkle chilled water on vehicles at traffic signals to provide temporary relief to commuters in scorching sun#Bhopal #Heatwave #MadhyPradesh pic.twitter.com/jL9NZ0K2ps — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 25, 2024

One such instance happened at Roshanpura Square in Bhopal. As soon as the signal turned red and the vehicles stopped facing the sweltering sun, a sudden, brief shower of water took the commuters by surprise, leaving them refreshed.

Speaking to FPJ, commuter Harsha Rawat, who was on her way to work and was passing via Roshanpura Road, said, "As soon as the water sprinkler started out of nowhere, I got goosebumps. It felt amazing. The brief cold water shower definitely provided temporary relief from the scorching sun. The light turned green, and all vehicles started passing by. I drove hoping for another quick sprinkle at the next signal; however, there was no such facility."

Hailing the BMC's initiative, Harsha said that more signals should be covered so that maximum people can get the benefit, and even multiple times, she chuckled!

Inspired by Gujarat?

A few days ago, municipal tankers in Gujarat, too, had taken up this initiative. Here, Ahmedabad civic body installed water sprinklers at traffic signals which would shower cold water on the vehicles when the signal turned red.