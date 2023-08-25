Bhopal: Mukesh's Evergreen Songs Presented Under 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Evergreen songs of playback singer Mukesh captivated the audience at Samanwaya Bhawan in the city in a concert titled 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' on Thursday evening.

The songs included 'Jyot se jyot jala ke chalo'; 'Deewano se mat puchho'; 'Har dil jo pyar karega'; 'Kisi ki muskurahaton pe'; 'O mehboob'; 'Jhoomti chali hawa'; 'Main dhoondta hoon...' and 'Tadap Tadap ke'.

Around 35 selected songs of Mukesh were presented by Hemant Verma (Mumbai), Manchal Sharma (Bilaspur), Sanjay Sharma, Shreeja Upadhyay and Jyoti Sharma and enthralled the audience who were present in good numbers.

Playback singer Pradeep Pandit (Mumbai) inaugurated the event, organised by Shram Shree Seva Sanstha Samiti and Milan Musical Group to mark the legendary singer of the golden era of Hindi film Industry. Music composition was done by Rajeshwar Singh and Sharad Samute Orchestra Group of Chhattisgarh.

Congress Shares ‘20% Commission’ Audio Clip

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress shared an audio clip on social media, in which a contractor and SDO were discussing about commission, here on Thursday.

Congress state media president KK Mishra said that the audio is the conversation between the contractor and the SDO posted in one of the departments in Rajgarh district.

In the audio, the SDO was demanding 20pc commission for passing the bill of Rs 8 lakh from the contractor and the contractor had already given the amount of Rs 77k. Mishra claimed that the government is filled with corrupt practices and the audio clip proves the claims of the Congress party.

