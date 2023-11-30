Bhopal: MPHRC Serves Show Cause Notice On DEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Human Rights Commission on Wednesday served show cause notice on district education officer Bhopal KPS Tomar and issued a bailable warrant to remain present before the Commission on December 21, said the officials here on Wednesday. A retired teacher, Arvind Kumar Namdev had approached the commission complaining that he was denied the 3rd time scale and promotion benefits on time resulting in financial loss .

Namdev appealed to the Commission to direct DEO to provide the benefits. The Commission served several letters and memorandums on DEO, but the official did not respond to any of the communications. The Commission issued an order to the DEO to appear in person before the Commission on December 21. A bailable warrant of Rs 5000 was also issued and the ADCP Bhopal has been made responsible to execute the warrant.

ADG Awasthi promoted as SDG

ADG Ashok Awasthi has been promoted as special director general (SDG), the state government issued the orders on Wednesday. Awasthi, 1990 batch officer is currently holding the charge of complaints section at PHQ. He has been made SDG Complaint. Meanwhile, DG- STF and DG communication Vipin Kumar Maheshwari, is going retire on Thursday.