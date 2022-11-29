Bhopal: MPHRC seeks explanation from govt in 3 cases

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of three cases, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought explanation from the officials state government departments.

In the first case, 40 girl students residing at a hostel in Purushkheda village in Barwani district submitted a memorandum to the hostel authorities regarding irregularities and took out five-kilometre long rally. They raised slogans against the hostel warden. An explanation has been sought from Barwani collector regarding the case.

On November 21, an accused died while he was in police custody in Guna. The deceased identified as Israil was accused of assault and was nabbed by the police on November 19. He died on November 21.

In the third case, five women had consumed poison while encroachments were removed from a government land in Bamori area of Guna district on November 19. The women were taken to hospital and discharged from the hospital on November 20. However, they staged a sit-in at the hospital for five hours. Guna Superintendent of Police has been asked to give explanation.

