Bhopal: MP Govt curtails guv’s power in V-C selection amid BJP walkout

Bhopal: The state government curtails the power of governor in appointing the Vice Chancellors in the state universities, the opposition staged walk out in protest.

The opposition lead by the leader of opposition staged walk out from the state assembly, on Wednesday. The opposition was protesting the MP Vishwavidyalaya Act 2nd amendment.

The LoP Gopal Bhargava alleged that the state government is trying to curtail the power of the governor.

The higher education minister has brought the amendment that in the three member search committee one member will be the representative of the state government.

Presently in the committee one nominated member from executive counsel of the particular university, one nominated member from UGC and one nominated member form governor, helps to search the VC for the university.

According to amendment in place of member from EC the state government nominated person will be the member of the committee.

The former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded to forward the proposal to the select committee. And after the study the amendment will be done.

The higher education minister Jitu Patwari stated that the state government is one of the important stake holder of the universities and to hold the responsibility the amendment bill is brought.

He also added that earlier the Chouhan had established five different universities in the state and those universities one representative from the state government is the member of the VC search committee.

He asked that he has also brought the same amendment in which one representative from the state government will be the member of the VC search committee.

When the minister remained amendment to pass the bill, the opposition staged walkout in protest.

The assembly have also passed two more bills of Maharishi Panani Sanskrit Vishwavidhalaya and Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramoday Vishwavidhalaya of the same nature.