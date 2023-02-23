Bhopal: MP skips spring as temperatures soars

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Day temperature across Madhya Pradesh is on an upward move with Umaria recording maximum temperature of 35.6 degree Celsius which was 6.6 degree Celsius above season’s normal.

Five districts Khandwa, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Damoh and Umaria recorded maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius or above. The spring season, cushion between winter and summer, is conspicuously missing this year.

The day temperature in Bhopal stood at 33.2 degree Celsius on Thursday, which was 4 notches above the season’s normal. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degree Celsius minimum temperature, around 2 notches above normal. Weatherman says that Bhopal's temperature may cross 35 degree Celsius by the end February.

Indore recorded 31.7 degree Celsius day temperature which was 1.4 degree Celsius above normal while it recorded 14.4 degree Celsius night temperature.

Meteorological department Senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, “This year, we are feeling the heat of March in February. Similarly, March is expected to be much hotter than normal. Temperature is aggressively soaring this year. Absence of western disturbances in February for the plains has got the heat accumulated By the end of February, Bhopal temperature may cross 35 degree Celsius.Increased heat potential will possibly give rise to more frequent and longer spells of heat wave, across central, eastern and northern parts of the country.”

