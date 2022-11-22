Bhopal: MP Breakdance Academy awaits coach, regular functioning

Bhopal: TT Nagar Stadium | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Breakdance Academy is still waiting for a coach even after more than four months of talent hunt. The state sports and youth welfare department announced setting up MP Breakdance Academy and had organised a talent hunt for it on July 14 at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal.

After the first phase of selection, Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare had announced a 15-day camp for the second phase of selections for MP Breakdance Academy on September 20.

For both the first and second phases of selection, the Directorate had invited crew from Mumbai, which included bboy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary) and bboy Risk (Rajan Yadav).

While talking about the academy, assistant director at Directorate Pradeep Asteya said, "Till now, there is no update regarding coach and about when the training will begin. However, we are planning to organise one more training camp, and for that, we are in talks with bboy Flying Machine (Arif Chaudhary). At present, we have no information about a permanent or temporary coach or regular breakdance training."

Earlier, after conclusion of second phase of selections for MP Breakdance Academy, Asteya said, "I am happy to announce that breakdance academy is Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia’s dream project." However, there is no update regarding the regular functioning of the academy.

