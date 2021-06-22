Bhopal: Monsoon showers subside in the state, lull will continue for the time being

BHOPAL: Light rain drenched the state capital on Tuesday evening. However, monsoon showers have subsided over most parts of the country and the lull will continue for the time being in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh has received 67 per cent above-normal rainfall till today. The normal rainfall till June 22 is 65.2mm, while the state has received 108.6mm.
In the districts
Singrauli leads in the state with 316 per cent more rainfall. Normal rainfall for Singrauli is 54.3 mm, while it has already received 226.1mm till Tuesday. It is followed by Narsingpur, which recorded 226 per cent more rainfall as normal rainfall is 89.9mm, while it received 227.9mm.
Dhar and Khargone are the most deficient regions in terms of rainfall. Dhar has received 85 per cent below-normal rainfall as normal rainfall is 78.5mm and it has received 27.5mm. Similarly, Khargone has received 82 per cent below-normal rainfall as normal rainfall is 75.1mm and it has received 28.4mm.
Besides, rain and thundershowers are expected in Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad and Bhopal divisions in the next 24 hours. Besides, Indore, Agar, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas and Shajapur districts may receive rain in the next 24 hours.
In the past 24 hours, Gulabganj and Satna recorded 40mm rainfall each, while Hanumana, Sohawal and Sarangpur recorded 30mm rainfall each. Bhamra and Gulama recorded 20mm rainfall each.
According to the meteorological department, monsoon rain has subsided over most parts of the country and the lull is expected to continue for the time being. Light-to-moderate rain with one or two heavy spells occurred over north-east Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light rain occurred over parts of west Madhya Pradesh. Light-to-moderate rain may occur over parts of east and south-west Madhya Pradesh.
Cyclonic circulation
A cyclonic circulation lies over north-west Bihar and the adjoining parts of east Uttar Pradesh. A trough extends from Punjab to the north-east Bay of Bengal across Haryana and north Uttar Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation lies over north-west Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.
Rainfall recorded in Bhopal and Indore
148%: Bhopal has recorded above-normal rainfall
70.1mm: Normal rainfall in Bhopal
173.5mm rainfall recorded in Bhopal till date
36%: Indore has recorded below-normal rainfall
68.1mm: Normal rainfall for Indore
43.7mm rainfall in recorded Indore till date
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)