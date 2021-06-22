Bhopal: Monsoon showers subside in the state, lull will continue for the time being

BHOPAL: Light rain drenched the state capital on Tuesday evening. However, monsoon showers have subsided over most parts of the country and the lull will continue for the time being in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has received 67 per cent above-normal rainfall till today. The normal rainfall till June 22 is 65.2mm, while the state has received 108.6mm.

In the districts

Singrauli leads in the state with 316 per cent more rainfall. Normal rainfall for Singrauli is 54.3 mm, while it has already received 226.1mm till Tuesday. It is followed by Narsingpur, which recorded 226 per cent more rainfall as normal rainfall is 89.9mm, while it received 227.9mm.

Dhar and Khargone are the most deficient regions in terms of rainfall. Dhar has received 85 per cent below-normal rainfall as normal rainfall is 78.5mm and it has received 27.5mm. Similarly, Khargone has received 82 per cent below-normal rainfall as normal rainfall is 75.1mm and it has received 28.4mm.