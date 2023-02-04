Bhopal: Minor rapes & kills 58-yr-old woman to avenge humiliation

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy first attacked a 58-year old woman and made her unconscious. He then raped and killed her to avenge humiliation, the Rewa police said on Saturday. He was detained on Friday evening.

Rewa ASP Vivek Kumar Lal told Free Press that on February 1, police received information that a 58-year-old woman was found dead in her house. During preliminary investigation, it was found that her hands were tied while polythene bags and cloths were stuffed in her mouth. Her husband and son were out of station for the past 15 days.

The police registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and started investigation.

The police detained several people but could not crack the case. During investigation, they came to know that one of the boys might be behind the murder. It came to light that two years back, the accused boy had visited the victim’s house to watch TV. Meanwhile, the family members found their mobile phone missing. They blamed the boy for the theft.

Since then, the family of boy had enmity with them. The accused boy came to know about absence of victim’s family members. On January 31 night, he entered the house and found the victim sleeping.

First, he tied her hands but she started screaming. On this, the boy filled her mouth with cloths, polythene bags and other items.

After that, he covered her face with a polythene bag and kicked her till she became unconscious. After that, he raped her.

After raping her, he attacked the victim’s body with a sickle. He also pushed a lathi in her private parts. After killing her, he fled with the jewellery she was wearing and cash of Rs 1,000.