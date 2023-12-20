Bhopal: Ministry Formation May Be Put Off Till December 24

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The formation of ministry in the state may be put off till December 24. The assembly session is concluding on December 21, and the BJP is holding a meeting on December 22 and 23 in Delhi in connection with the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and other leaders will leave for Delhi on December 21, so the ministry may be formed after the meeting. There are problems in ministry formation in the state, because many senior leaders contested the assembly election, so allotting ministerial berths has become a difficult task for the party leadership.

If Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, Riti Pathak, Gopal Bhargava and Tulsi Silawat are given ministerial berths, other legislators will not get an opportunity to become ministers. Both Prahlad and Uday Pratap are from Narsinghpur, so if Prahlad is given a ministerial berth, Uday Pratap will not be in the cabinet.

Likewise if Vijayvargiya and Silawat are inducted into the cabinet, both Ramesh Mendola and Usha Thakur will be deprived of ministerial berths. After Rajendra Shukla, a Brahmin from Vindhya region, has been made deputy chief minister, giving ministerial berth to another Brahmin from the same region Riti Pathak, may spawn resentment among the people of other communities.

If Rakesh Singh is inducted into the cabinet, Ajay Vishnoi may again be deprived of a ministerial berth. There were three ministers from Sagar, but five legislators from the district are vying for ministerial berths. Besides Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh, Govind Singh Rajput, Pradeep Laria and Shailendra Jain are trying to get into the ministry. From Bhopal, Vishwas Sarang, Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur, and Vishnu Khatri are also trying for ministerial berths. Similarly Pradhuman Singh Tomar and Narayan Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior are lobbying for joining the cabinet.

MLAs flock to VD, Yadav for ministerial berths

The number of legislators, visiting the residences of state party president VD Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav seeking ministerial berths, is increasing with each passing day because of delay in ministry formation. Govind Singh Rajput, Brajendra Pratap Singh and Lalita Yadav and many other legislators met VD Sharma on Tuesday. Many legislators met Yadav also seeking a cabinet berth.