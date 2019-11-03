Bhopal: Minister finds drain full of garbage, steps down to clean it

BHOPAL: On Day 5 of the 30-day-sanitation campaign, underway in Gwalior City, the food and civil supplies minister Pradummn Singh Tomar on Sunday, step down in a drain in Ward No. 52 and started cleaning it.

The GMC Commissioner Sandip Makin reached ward and suspended the five GMC workers Tarachand, Sooraj Shrivastava, Rajesh Parihar, Gourav Sen and Akash Karosia for carelessness- as when Tomar reached the spot he found that the drain is full of garbage. So step down and started cleaning it.

The minister is personally monitoring the 30 day sanitation campaign.