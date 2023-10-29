Bhopal: ‘Mera Naam Khadi’ At NIFT

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 64 students showcased their creative skill at a fashion show ‘Mera Naam Khadi’ to promote ‘One Nation, One Fashion’ at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in the city on Saturday. The show themed on Bollywood was divided into two parts, one draping and the other stitching.

A total of 34 students walked on the ramp and 30 designed the dresses themselves. They showcased their modelling skills by replicating key Bollywood images in the new look of Khadi. NIFT director Lieutenant Colonel Ashish Aggarwal said it was presented as a journey that showcases Indian cinema and fashion trends.

“I participated in a fashion show for the first time and I really enjoyed it because I got to learn a lot of new things and also got a chance to promote my Indian textile line,” a student Vanshika Srivastava said. The show ended with NIFT's musical band Rutbaaz, which presented some melodious old songs.

