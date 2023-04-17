Bhopal: Measles outbreak in Rahatgarh records 137 cases

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Measles cases are on the rise in Sagar district. Rahatgarh has become the hotspot. District collector Deeepak Arya visited there on Sunday and ordered to set up a vaccination camp. Parents have been asked for vaccination of all children in the vaccination camp to be organised by the health department. The municipal officer has been given the responsibility of making arrangements for cleanliness in wards, spraying anti-mosquito medicine and removing water logging immediately.

In the last three days, only 33 new cases have been reported. Earlier 109 patients were found to be affected with measles. Officers however claim that they have been cured. Till now 137 patients have come here. Measles patients were found in more than five wards. Sagar collector Deepak Arya informed Free press, “In the last 15 to 20 days, 137 cases were reported in Rahatgarh. The reason being people have not yet got vaccinated. But we convinced them and now they are ready for vaccination. Instruction has also been given for vaccinating children in the camp. We are having a close vigil on the situation.’