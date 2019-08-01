Bhopal: Mayor Alok Sharma, collector Tarun Pithode inspect damage to flyover

BHOPAL: Mayor Alok Sharma and district collector Tarun Pithode inspected damaged caused to the flyover at Gandhi Nagar on Wednesday. Heavy spell of rain had damaged the Retaining (RE) wall of the NHAI’s flyover causing cracks in its interlocking blocks on Tuesday. The locals had notice the damage to the RE wall and had timely informed the authorities prompting the administration to take quick decision of closing the flyover for traffic.

The traffic movement on the flyover was restricted on Wednesday as well. On spotting cracks in interlocking blocks on the flyover’s RE wall, the collector directed for the repair work to be taken at the earliest.

The damage caused to flyover has triggered a war of words with Congressmen targeting previous government for resorting to corrupt practices in the construction of the flyover. Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said the alacrity of residents averted any major mishap that could have taken place on the flyover that was built under BJP. The first spell of rain damaged the flyover on which crores of rupees were spent, she said, adding union government was also responsible for the corruption as NHAI works under it.