Bhopal Master Plan-2031: Draft focus on preemptive measures for flooding

BHOPAL: City Master Plan-2031 draft, which was released by urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh largely focuses on disaster management laying special emphasis on preemptive measures to deal with flooding and water logging during monsoon.

The city development plan draft proposes constructing different kinds of drains and more importantly ensuring that they remain encroachment free. No construction of any kind would be allowed over the drain, states the draft. It proposes construction of proper drains and stormwater channels to ensure that no flood-like situation occurs due to logging in the newly proposed areas for development.

Looking at the topography of the city, various water channels were developed to ensure that water flowing from the hills is drained properly, however owing to developments works, the natural flow of water has been restricted. Encroachment has largely blocked the drains thus creating water logging problem in the city and the new master plan proposes measures to tackle this. Heavy rainfall leads to urban flood in low lying areas of Gautam Nagar, Jamalpura, Indiranagar, Jagjivan Colony, Dharmapuri, Mahamai Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shahpura Lake’s surrounding area, Munshi Hussain's pond, Motia Talab in North Bhopal. The infamous Bhopal Disaster also finds mention in the draft as it lays stress on need for a detailed study and preparation to avert any such reoccurrence.

Master plan to be implemented by June: Sharma

Public Relations minister PC Sharma said, “Master Plan is just like master stroke of state government like ‘20-20’ in 2020. Digvijaya Singh, when he was CM, had implemented master plan in 1995 and now his son UAD minister Jaivardhan Singh has come up with master plan-2031. By June 2031, the master plan will be implemented incorporating valuable suggestions. Suggestions and objections have been invited from public and 30-days have been given for the same. Besides, 60 more days would be needed for incorporation and finally it will be implemented by June, 2020.”