Bhopal: Many office-bearers to be changed in BJP state president VD Sharma’s team

BHOPAL: Many office-holders of BJP state president VD Sharma’s team are going to be changed this time. Former president of the party’s state unit Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan appointed the office-bearers in 2015.
When Rakesh Singh had been appointed the party’s state president, he kept more or less the same team as picked by Chouhan. Sharma is set to build a new team. He has already discussed about the new executive committee with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As soon as the central leadership puts its seal, the executive committee will be announced.
Names declared: Sharma has declared only the names of the general secretaries. All of them are new to the committee. Alok Sharma, Bansilal Gurjar and Ramlal Rautel may be new vice-presidents.
Among the state vice-presidents, Arvind Bhadauria, Usha Thakur and secretary Brajendra Pratap Singh have been inducted into the Cabinet. Rameshwar Sharma is the pro tem Speaker.
Among the secretaries, Shardendu Tiwari and Kavita Patidar have been appointed general secretaries. Sampatia Uke is in the Rajya Sabha. All these people are not going to be included in the executive committee comprising fresh candidates.
Besides those people mentioned above, Vinod Gotia, Ranjana Baghel, Ramlal Rautel, Jeetu Jirati, Brijesh Lunawat, Pradeep Laria and Sudarshan Gupta are vice presidents of the committee.
MLA Krishna Gaur, Kanhairam Raghuwanshi, Briddhasen Patel, Raghunath Bhati, Pankaj Joshi and Rishi Singh Lodhi are secretaries. Most of them may not be taken in the committee.
Thorns lie in way of ministry expansion
Swearing-in of Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput is set to take place in the proposed Cabinet expansion. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan does not want to appoint any other legislators as ministers. He intends to change the departments of a few of them. But there happens to be a problem in it. He plans to give the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Public Health Engineering Department to other ministers. Apart from that, the problem about the departments of Silawat and Rajput is still there. It is yet to be decided whether both of them get back their previous departments: water resources and transport. RS member Jyotiraditya Scindha has stuck to his guns about giving previous departments to both of them.
