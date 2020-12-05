Bhopal: Many office-bearers to be changed in BJP state president VD Sharma’s team

Names declared: Sharma has declared only the names of the general secretaries. All of them are new to the committee. Alok Sharma, Bansilal Gurjar and Ramlal Rautel may be new vice-presidents.

Among the state vice-presidents, Arvind Bhadauria, Usha Thakur and secretary Brajendra Pratap Singh have been inducted into the Cabinet. Rameshwar Sharma is the pro tem Speaker.

Among the secretaries, Shardendu Tiwari and Kavita Patidar have been appointed general secretaries. Sampatia Uke is in the Rajya Sabha. All these people are not going to be included in the executive committee comprising fresh candidates.

Besides those people mentioned above, Vinod Gotia, Ranjana Baghel, Ramlal Rautel, Jeetu Jirati, Brijesh Lunawat, Pradeep Laria and Sudarshan Gupta are vice presidents of the committee.

MLA Krishna Gaur, Kanhairam Raghuwanshi, Briddhasen Patel, Raghunath Bhati, Pankaj Joshi and Rishi Singh Lodhi are secretaries. Most of them may not be taken in the committee.

Thorns lie in way of ministry expansion

Swearing-in of Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput is set to take place in the proposed Cabinet expansion. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan does not want to appoint any other legislators as ministers. He intends to change the departments of a few of them. But there happens to be a problem in it. He plans to give the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Public Health Engineering Department to other ministers. Apart from that, the problem about the departments of Silawat and Rajput is still there. It is yet to be decided whether both of them get back their previous departments: water resources and transport. RS member Jyotiraditya Scindha has stuck to his guns about giving previous departments to both of them.