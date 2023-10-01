Bhopal: Man Who Went Missing For 13 Days Found Hanging In Cowshed In Gandhi Nagar

representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Gandhi Nagar who had gone missing from the past 13 days was found hanging inside a cowshed owned by him on Sunday, the police said.

The police added that the man’s body was decomposed and has been sent for post-mortem. Gandhi Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Praveen Tripathi said that the man who was found dead has been identified as Vinod Chouhan (25), a resident of Gandhi Nagar. He was a daily wage labourer and married five years back. The couple had two sons. On September 18, he had an argument with wife Pinki, after which she had gone to her native place.

Following this, Chouhan had left home for work but had not returned home. His kin had lodged a missing person complaint and the police had launched a manhunt for him.

On Sunday, a woman passing from his cowshed in Gandhi Nagar sensed a foul smell and peeped inside, to find Chouhan hanging. She informed the police, who brought the body down. As Chouhan had committed suicide long time ago, his body was decomposed and has been sent for post-mortem. SHO Tripathi said that the police have launched a detailed probe in the case.