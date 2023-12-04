Bhopal: Man Shot At, Beaten Up With Rods, Sticks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked men allegedly beat up a 31-year-old man with rods and sticks, also shot at him in Talaiyya on Sunday morning. The police added that the brother of the victim has suspected that one of his rivals, with whom he has a property dispute since 2018, has committed the crime. Meanwhile, the victim identified as Nawaz Riyaz, 31, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Talaiyya police station house officer (SHO) CS Rathore said the victim’s brother Faraz Riyaz approached the police, stating that the unidentified masked men had accosted his Nawaz Riyaz on Sunday morning near the Taj tent house in Budhwara and hurled abuses at him. When protested, the accused brought rods and sticks and thrashed him brutally. When Nawaz tried to escape, one of the assailants fired at him using a pistol. Nawaz sustained a bullet wound on the right shoulder.

Soon after, the accused fled. The on-lookers informed Nawaz’s brother, who swiftly reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital. Faraz told the police that he had an argument with one of his friends along with whom he had rented a shop in 2018. Later, when his friend did not show interest in accompanying him in the business, he occupied the space and began his business. His friend then argued with him numerous times over the same and had also threatened him of dire consequences.

He has raised suspicion of his friend’s involvement in the case, and the police are currently trying to ascertain the identity of the accused trio.