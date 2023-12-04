Bhopal: Ailing Teenager Ends Life

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A teenage girl allegedly died by suicide at her home in Sukhi Sewaniya late on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Vanshika Meena, 16, a class 11 student. Sukhi Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Rachna Mishra said Meena was suffering from an unidentified disease for several years, owing to which she often used to complain of stomach ache. On Saturday, when her family members were asleep, she hanged herself to death inside her room.

When her mother went to check on her on Sunday morning, she found the girl hanging, after which she alerted other members of the family and the police. The police rushed to the spot and brought down the body, which was referred to a hospital for post-mortem. Her kin told the police during questioning that she was fed up with the disease and probably took the extreme step owing to the same. The police have launched a probe into the matter.

Man ends life over unrequited love

A 25-year-old man, who allegedly attempted suicide bid in Berasia on Friday night, died during treatment on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Prajapati, 25, a resident of Vidisha. Berasia police station house officer (SHO) Narendra Kulaste said that Prajapati had come to Bhopal to visit his friend Ram Kumar in Berasia on Friday. He stepped out of Kumar’s house on Friday night on the pretext of a walk and went to a shop. He bought some poisonous substance and consumed it on the road.

When his condition deteriorated, he called up Kumar and told him that he had met with an accident. Kumar rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, where the doctors learnt that Prajapati had consumed some poisonous substance. When he was subjected to treatment, he regained consciousness and penned down a note, in which he stated that he was taking the extreme step voluntarily as he could not unite with the girl he loved. He died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The police have launched a detailed probe into the case.