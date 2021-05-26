Bhopal: Man runs pillar to post for death certificate of the daughter who succumbed to coronavirus

Bhopal: A 72-year-old man is running from pillar to post to get the death certificate of his daughter who succumbed to Covid-19 in Betul.
The authorities at the district hospital have asked him to prove that his daughter died due to Covid-19.
An assistant professor of Physics at Government PG College, Divya Dehariya, died of coronavirus on April 19.
Her father, Kamal Magarkar, said he has been trying to get her death certificate stating she died of Covid-19 for at least a month but to no avail.
The authorities at the district hospital have refused to return her treatment file to him and asked him to prove that she died of the coronavirus.
If he fails to do so, he fears his only grandson would not get the benefits of any of the corona schemes launched by the government.
The future of his grandson, who aims to become a Chartered Accountant, will be spoiled, he said.
Magarkar said his daughter was tested positive for Covid-19 at her residence in Seoni district along with her husband and son.
As her husbandís condition began to deteriorate, he was sent to Bhopal for treatment.
On the other hand, Divya and her 17-year-old son Hanushish was brought to Betul to her maternal home.
As her husband died on April 18 in Bhopal, her health too began ebbing and took her last breath the next day leaving their son studying in Class 10 orphan.
When she was admitted at district hospital in Betul, the hospital administration took away her reports.
They, however, did not return them claiming they were hospitalís property.
Now, that Magarkar is struggling to get her death certificate issued, he was asked to get her file through Right to Information Act (RTI).
He said his daughter was a government servant. The Madhya Pradesh government has launched a scheme to provide appointment to the family members of the government employees who have succumbed to the virus.
The government has also announced to provide Rs 5,000 pension, pay for education and provide ration to the corona orphans, he said.
Hanushish has not been provided Covid-19 death certificate of his father as well.
Won't get certificate unless proven covid positive death
The Chief Medical and Health Officer of Betul, AK Tiwari told Free Press that the father of the woman should have asked for the file the day she died. Now the only way he has is through RTI, he said. Those filed are the property of the hospital and they cannot be given. He also said that the woman was admitted as a suspect of corona virus and not as an infected patient.
