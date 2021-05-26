Bhopal: Man runs pillar to post for death certificate of the daughter who succumbed to coronavirus

Bhopal: A 72-year-old man is running from pillar to post to get the death certificate of his daughter who succumbed to Covid-19 in Betul.

The authorities at the district hospital have asked him to prove that his daughter died due to Covid-19.

An assistant professor of Physics at Government PG College, Divya Dehariya, died of coronavirus on April 19.

Her father, Kamal Magarkar, said he has been trying to get her death certificate stating she died of Covid-19 for at least a month but to no avail.

The authorities at the district hospital have refused to return her treatment file to him and asked him to prove that she died of the coronavirus.

If he fails to do so, he fears his only grandson would not get the benefits of any of the corona schemes launched by the government.

The future of his grandson, who aims to become a Chartered Accountant, will be spoiled, he said.

Magarkar said his daughter was tested positive for Covid-19 at her residence in Seoni district along with her husband and son.