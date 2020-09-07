Bhopal: Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity, held

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the Bairasia police for killing his wife.

The accused axed his wife to death inside their home, on Monday. As per the information provided by the police, the accused doubted her fidelity.

SHO Bairasia Kailashnarayan Bhardwaj said the accused Balbeer lives in ward number 12 of Bairasia.

"He would doubt his wife’s fidelity and would often object to hers speaking to other men and her male friends. This would lead to a frequent altercation between the two", said the police.

It was on Monday around 9 am, the cops received information about the heated argument between the couple. A team of police reached the spot to check the situation, but by then the woman had been killed.

He had hit her with an axe, said police. The woman Anita Vanshkar was a housewife while the accused works as a labourer said the SHO.