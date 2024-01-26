Bhopal: Man, His Kin Held For Procuring 1 Acre Of Land Belonging To Son-In-Law In Shahpura’s Bawadia Kalan

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahpura police have arrested a man and two of his kin, who had duped their son-in-law by forging fake documents of his land and procuring it fraudulently, the police said.

The police added that the complainant man had moved to England in 2010, and learnt of the fraud recently. He approached the court and the police, after which the case was put up for hearing and the cops were directed to arrest the accused.

Shahpura police station TI Raghunath Singh said that the complainant named Keval Krishna (45) had moved to England in 2010. Earlier in 2008, he had purchased one acre of land in Bawadia Kalan area of Shahpura, about which he had informed his father-in-law Pyara Singh.

He often used to come to India and visit his father-in-law Pyara Singh, and discussions pertaining to the property used to take place between them too. In 2018, Pyara Singh, along with his son Jagadeesh and wife Lavneet Singh Kaur, forged fake documents of the land and procured it illegally.

When Keval Krishna tried selling the land last year, he learnt about the fraud, following which he filed a police complaint and slapped a court case on the trio too.

After the matter was heard in the court, and the accused were deemed guilty, directives were issued to the police to arrest the trio. The trio was arrested on Friday and sent to jail.