 Bhopal: Man Electrocuted To Death While Heading Towards Work In TT Nagar
Bhopal: Man Electrocuted To Death While Heading Towards Work In TT Nagar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in TT Nagar area of the city, aged 40, was electrocuted while passing past a transformer in the area on Thursday, and died a few minutes later, the police said.

The police added that further investigations are underway in the case.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Ashok Gautam said that the man who met the unfortunate incident has been identified as Ajay Chouhan (40). He used to reside in the TT Nagar area of the city, near the Mata mandir. On Thursday, he was heading towards his workplace, and walked past the transformer located close to his house.

During this, he accidentally stepped on a live wire, and got electrocuted. Following this, he died a few minutes later. The on-lookers informed his kin, and his sister Monika rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The case was informed to the police, who have launched a probe.

