 Bhopal: DRM Hoists Tricolour Amid Republic Day Celebrations In Bhopal Railway Division
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with fervor in the Bhopal Railway Division on Friday, where the main event unfolded at the sports ground in Habibganj Railway Colony. Devashish Tripathi, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), took the honor of hoisting the national flag and inspecting the parade presented by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

During the celebration, the General Manager's message from the West Central Railway was conveyed, emphasizing the significance of the occasion. DRM Devashish Tripathi extended his greetings to all railway employees and their families, commending their responsibility, loyalty, and devotion to duty. He expressed pride in their alertness and discipline, conveying respect and gratitude to the dedicated railway workers.

The event featured a march past and cultural programs by the contingent of the Railway Protection Force, Scouts, and Guides. Notable attendees included Gunjan Tripathi, President of the West Central Railway Women Welfare Organization, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Rashmi Diwakar, Yogesh Kumar Saxena, Saurabh Kataria, Vijay Singh, and other branch officers.

Flag hoisting ceremonies also took place at the Divisional Railway Manager Railway Institute Bhopal, Social Welfare Center Bhopal, and Boat Club Bhopal, further contributing to the patriotic celebrations across different locations in the division.

