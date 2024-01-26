Republic Day Today: Pangasius, Cheetahs, City Of Music At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A giant Pangasius fish made by the Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Department is going to be one of the major attractions of the Republic Day tableaux at Lal Parade Ground on Friday.

Besides, Kuno Cheetah Project, cultural heritage of UNESCO’s City of Music, Gwalior, the structure of Jails before and after Independence, Pink Booths under the Ideal Polling Booth campaign, GI-Tagged Bagh Print and Lord Vishwakarma will be part of the tableaux. Around 11 departments of the state government have showcase tableaux themed on good governance, public participation and overall development.

600 kg Pangasius

The Department of Fishermen welfare and Fisheries Development is showcasing its overall development through a tableau of Pangasius fish. The length, width and height of the fish are 38, 13, 14 feet, respectively whereas its weight is 600 kg. According to the artist, who made the tableau, it is one of the biggest tableaux in the history of the state. PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Live Fish Vending Centre, Fish Feed Meal and Fishing Training have also been highlighted through it.

UNESCO’s City of Music

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has showcased the cultural heritage of Gwalior which was declared as City of Music by UNESCO recently, through a tableau. The length, width and height of the tableau are 28, 10 and 15 feet, respectively. A statue of musician Tansen and his tomb, Chausth Yogini and Kakanmath temples, musical instruments like tabla and Sarod, home stay project and a tent city at Kuno have also been displayed.

Kuno Cheetah Project

The department of forest has highlighted its Kuno Cheetah Project through a tableau whose size is 28x10x15ft. It displays the e-auction centre at Budhni in Sehore district, PM Jan Man Kendra etc. It also highlights means of livelihood from forest tradition and public participation to preserve forest.

Jails before and after Independence

The structure of Jails before and after Independence has been showcased through 20x12ft tableau by the Jail Department. It highlights that before independence, jails were made only for punishment but they are for the improvement of prisoners after independence. Especially, ‘Khuli Jail (open jail)’ is built and various trainings like handloom, LED Bulb, Hair wig-making printing, Shri Krishna Gaushala etc are being run. The garments of prisoners before and after independence are also on display.

Aadarsh Polling Booth

The tableau of the MP Election Commission highlighted the importance of vote and participation of voters has increased. Pink Booth, ramp, wheelchairs for differently- abled persons, drinking water facilities etc under Aadarsh Polling Booth are on display.