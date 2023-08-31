Bhopal: Man Dies As Bike Skids On Smart City Road

Representative image/ Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had embarked on a ride to the city on his sports bike met with a fatal accident on the Smart City road and died late on Wednesday night, the police said.

The police added that the man’s bike skidded on the road, following which he sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to them later.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati told Free Press that the man who lost his life in the incident was identified as Raj Balraj (22) of Khandwa. He, along with his family, had been residing in Bhopal from the past 10 years. He used to work as a salesman at a grocery store in Azad market of the city.

He had purchased a sports bike with his hard earned money, and decided to go on a ride on Wednesday night. He and his younger brother Sunny left the house on the bike. After the ride, he told Sunny to get off the bike, as he wanted to make a turn. When he was making the turn, his bike skidded and he sustained grievous injuries in the head. Sunny and other locals rushed him to Hamidia hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

