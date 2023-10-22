Bhopal: Mahila Congress To Launch Against BJP Govt Over Women's Safety

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Mahila Congress will run a door-to-door campaign against the BJP government, All India Mahila Congress president Netta D’Souza said, while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

“We will expose the BJP government in every constituency of the state,” she said.

During her address, D’Souza took a jibe at the government over women's safety. She said that since the BJP government took over in the state, crimes against women have increased significantly; in MP, the women are most dissatisfied with the government.

D’Souza said, “The government’s record on women’s safety is questionable; history will remember this as a stain on mama’s name.”

“Every day, there are 18 cases of rape in Madhya Pradesh. Mama had promised that those who commit crimes against women will face the death penalty, how many rapists have been hanged till now,” she questioned.

Speaking about the Ladli Behna scheme, Netta said, “The Shivraj government has only betrayed women, but when Congress comes to power, we will directly deposit Rs. 1,500 into the accounts of women.”

