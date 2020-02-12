Bhopal: LPG price hike big burden on middle class, says residents

Bhopal: A day after Delhi election results were announced, the state-run oil companies raised the cost of cooking gas per cylinder by Rs 142-149 on Wednesday.

This is the sixth hike straight in a row and the steepest one in last six years, effective immediately.

The marketing companies have been increasing the prices of cooking gas since August last year, burning a hole in the pockets of a common man.

Bright sunshine in the capital city seemed restless when the government announced the hike early in the morning. Housewives worried the disarrayed budget while the wallets of the bread-winners had them tensed.

Suhasini Badwe, a businesswoman and resident of Vaishali Nagar, told Free Press that the hike in price was properly timed. The PM could not handle the defeat and set out to trouble the people, she said.