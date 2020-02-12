Mahila Congress to organize a nationwide demonstration on Thursday after LPG price hiked by Rs 144 per cylinder

On Wednesday, LPG price was increased to Rs 858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from Rs 714 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned oil firms. This is the steepest hike in rates since January 2014 when prices had gone up by Rs 220 per cylinder to Rs 1,241.

With effect from February 12, the non-subsidised LPG rates were revised to Rs 858.5 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 829.5 per cylinder in Mumbai. While, in Kolkata and Chennai, the rates were increased by Rs 149 per cylinder to Rs 896.00 per cylinder and by Rs 147 per cylinder to Rs 881.00 per cylinder respectively.