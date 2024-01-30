Bhopal: Loop-Line Tag Weighs Heavy On Efficiency

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state bureaucracy is busy discussing the formula carried out by the government for administrative reshuffle.

After two lists transferring the many officers have already been issued, the government is doing exercises for the third list.

The key to the government’s transfer policy is to bring the officials – sent by the previous ruling dispensation to the loop line – to the mainstream administration.

The officers, who wielded power previously and are not close to the present government, have been sent to the loop line – though they are efficient.

In the administrative reshuffle so far carried out, Manu Shrivastava, Amit Rathore, DP Ahuja, E Ramesh Kumar, Sufiyah Faruqui Wali, Shrikant Banoth and Sonia Meena were in the loop line. So they have been given important departments.

To give plum postings to those who were in the loop line, the government is handing over the important departments to the officers who are close to the Congress.

This is the reason why a few officers who have courted controversies have been brought to the mainstream.

During a raid carried out by the income-tax department on the residential premises of some people, the I-T sleuths came across several documents.

The name of a IAS officer who paid a huge some were found in those papers. But such officers have also been given important department.

An officer involved in honey-trap case has got an important department after a long time.

In the third administrative reshuffle, the list contains the names of those officers who were in the loop line.

According to sources, Sonali Wayangankar, Dhananjay Singh Bhadoria, Madan Bibhishan, CB Chakravarty, BS Jamod, Shilpa Gupta, Abhishek Singh, Anurag Choudhary, Abhijit Agarwal, Chhote Singh, Sheilendra Singh and Neha Marvya may be given important departments.