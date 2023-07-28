Bhopal: Listed Criminal Fires At Two Near Habibganj Police Station, Booked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the security arrangements had been tightened in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrival in the city, a listed criminal fired at two persons in Bittan Market area of the city on Wednesday night, the police said.

Official sources said that the incident took place close to the Habibganj police station. Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria said that several persons were enjoying a birthday celebration on Wednesday night when a man named Nitesh Rai landed into an argument with another man named Prashant Rai at around 11:30 pm.

Both of them began scuffling with each other. Nitesh called one of his friends, named Sonu for help, who is a listed criminal in the Shahpura locality of the city. Sonu came and intervened but another listed criminal from TT Nagar area, named Pradeep Singh fired at Sonu and Sonu’s friend Sanjay.

Sonu sustained an injury in his thigh, while Sanjay sustained a bullet wound on his hand. Both of them were rushed to the AIIMS hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Pradeep and his other accomplices fled from the spot. The police have registered a case against Pradeep under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

