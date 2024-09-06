Bhopal: Listed Criminal Accidentally Fires At Friend In Kolar

Miscreant shot his friend in Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal accidentally fired at his friend’s leg in Kolar of the city on Thursday morning. The police said the victim has been hospitalised and is out of danger.

He himself gave statements to the police about the shot being fired accidentally, they said. Kolar police station TI Sanjay Soni said the incident happened when the victim, Altaf Ali, 20, a school van driver, was heading to his friend’s house on a bike on Thursday morning.

TI Soni, however, said there has been some discrepancy in the statements given by both the victim and the accused. Soni said Ali told them that when he reached his friend Raj Singh Rajput’s house, he showed him a pistol and pointed it towards him jokingly.

When he was putting it inside his pocket, a shot accidentally fired from the pistol and struck his leg. After the police detained Rajput, who has three cases registered against him, he said he had spotted Ali, he began riding his bike parallel to the former’s.

Two other persons were sitting on the bike along with Rajput, and one of them fired at Ali’s leg. Further probe into the matter was underway after which an FIR shall be registered against Rajput.