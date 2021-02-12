Bhopal

BHOPAL: Limit of 28 days of first corona vaccine dose for beneficiaries under first phase ends today

However, the health department is still continuing with vaccination of first round.

Donning the garb of Yamraj, a policeman took Covid-19 vaccine in Indore on Wednesday to spread the message that every frontline worker should take jab when their turn comes
Bhopal: The limit of 28 days of first corona vaccine dose for beneficiaries under first phase will end on Friday. However, the health department is still continuing with vaccination of first round.

About 9,584 beneficiaries were given shots on first day of vaccination launched on January 16 in the state.

“There should be minimum 28 days. First dose was given on January 16 so after 28 days, it should be given from February 13. There is not upper limit. We cannot give second dose of vaccine before 28 days,” Dr Devendra Gaur, vaccination incharge at Hamidia Hospital, said.

