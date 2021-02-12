BHOPAL: Limit of 28 days of first corona vaccine dose for beneficiaries under first phase ends today

Bhopal: The limit of 28 days of first corona vaccine dose for beneficiaries under first phase will end on Friday. However, the health department is still continuing with vaccination of first round.

About 9,584 beneficiaries were given shots on first day of vaccination launched on January 16 in the state.

“There should be minimum 28 days. First dose was given on January 16 so after 28 days, it should be given from February 13. There is not upper limit. We cannot give second dose of vaccine before 28 days,” Dr Devendra Gaur, vaccination incharge at Hamidia Hospital, said.