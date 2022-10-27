Bhopal: Like Japan, Indian phones should mandatorily have irremovable camera shutter sound

cottonbro (pexels.com)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Security and privacy of women again became a topic of debate after alleged incidents of leaked videos of female students of Chandigarh University and ITI, Govindpura, came to light.

To prevent such situations, the Japanese industry convention developed in the early 2000s with the proliferation of feature phones equipped with high-resolution cameras. The three legacy carriers, fearing possible government regulation, ordered their manufacturers to ensure that the shutter sound could not be suppressed.

Japan is the birthplace of camera phone. Unfortunately, it is also the birthplace of creeps taking photos with their phones that they shouldn't be taking. As a result, mobile phone carriers in Japan worked with the manufacturers to make the annoying shutter sound standard (and irremovable) on all phones. The shutter sound is activated by the phone based on the SIM that is inserted. The presence of the SIM indicates to the OS that this should happen: the OS selects carrier-specific settings based on the IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity)†value of the SIM.

Amidst increase in crime against women, especially crime related to women's privacy in both public and private places, the Free Press team asked Bhopal women about the need to implement such measures in Indian cell phones and SIM cards as well.

Chandigarh MMS case can very well justify the need to mandate shutter sound: Apoorva

MCU student Apoorva told Free Press, The recent Chandigarh MMS case can very well justify the need to mandate the camera shutter sound. Being a girl, I spot several men pointing cameras towards me daily, which makes me uncomfortable, but due to switched-off shutter sound, I can't figure out if they are capturing for real or not. If I question them and they aren't recording anything, then it would not just raise question on my allegation, it will suddenly become an issue of women misusing their powers. We hear about multiple blackmailing cases on the internet every day and are aware about what are the reasons behind these. India, already a country of inequality when it comes to gender issues, needs this law to secure and protect the privacy of our women.

The shutter sound may not stop all crimes, but it can help alert women: Simran Choudhary

UPSC aspirant Simran Choudhary mentioned, There is hardly a day that goes without being informed about a crime against a woman in India. The shutter sound may not stop all crimes, but it can at least help alert women. Many predators take pictures of children and young girls in locker rooms and public areas.