Bhopal: Light rain likely as western disturbances approach Himalayas

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain is likely to occur in Madhya Pradesh in the next couple of days, meteorological department stated. Western disturbance is expected to approach western Himalayas on late Sunday night. A feeble cyclonic circulation is over Sri Lanka and adjoining areas. This may cause light rain.

State reported nominal fluctuation in temperatures on Sunday as cold wave swept Mandla, Malajhkhand, Khajuraho, Dhar, Khandwa in last 24 hours.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday while its minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded day temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi recorded night temperature of 4 degrees Celsius while Raisen recorded night temperature of 6.6 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded night temperature of 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Khajurahoís minimum temperature was 5 degrees Celsius while that of Nowgong was 5.2 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded 6.1 degree Celsius, Rewa recorded 6.2 degree Celsius. Mandla recorded night temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, a series of western disturbances are expected to approach western Himalayas next week. Their intensity will be feeble.

A western disturbance may approach Jammu & Kashmir by early hours of Monday. The second western disturbance will be around February 16 and the third on February 19. Rain and snow are expected to continue over hilly states but the intensity of rain and snow will remain light to moderate.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:30 AM IST