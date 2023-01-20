Bhopal: Leader of Opposition Govind Singh tears into Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri ‘Bageshwardham’ for leaving religious event in Nagpur

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition Govind Singh tore into Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri alias Bageshwar Dham on Friday for his style of working.

Shashtri, who claims to do miracles through his alleged supernatural powers, fled from a religious event in Nagpur. And it happened after Shashtri had been challenged to show his super natural powers.

Singh, however, wanted to know the reasons for Shashtri’s leaving the religious event at Nagpur without informing the people and sought an explanation from him.

Singh told media persons that the Indian Superstition Eradication Committee (ISEC) functioning in Nagpur challenged Shashtri.

According to Singh, he does not believe pretensions and other tricks and that more than 90% of people believe in Sanatan Dharma, the centre of faith of the Hindus. But he does not believe in Shashtri, Singh said.

If Shashtri is so pious, there should not have been any reason for him to flee from Nagpur without facing the members of the ISEC.

Singh also questioned Shashtri over his practising witchcraft and advised him against practising it.

