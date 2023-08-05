Bhopal: Ladli Behna Yojana Registration Of Left Out Women Next Month | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registration of remaining women eligible for Ladli Behna Yojana will begin next month. This was informed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing Ladli Behna programme in Vervar village of Jatara tehsil in Tikamgarh district on Saturday.

He said that on August 28, he would interact with Ladli Behnas. Under the second phase of the scheme, registration has been started for women in the age group of 21 to 23 years. During the programme, he laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 138.8 crore.

He said that after his government ensured 50 % reservation to women in the local bodies, the women were empowered. On the occasion, he spoke on public welfare schemes such as Learn and Earn scheme.

