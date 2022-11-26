Bhopal: Kamal Nath’s close aide Saluja joins BJP

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has received a jolt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Vice president of the Congress’s media cell Narendra Saluja took the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a function in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday.

Saluja was considered the media adviser of president of the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath. After the revamp of the Congress’s media cell, Saluja was not in good terms with the leaders connected with it.

After joining the BJP, Saluja said on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 8, Kirtan singer Manpreet Singh told him how he could honour a man who was involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

According to Saluja, Manpreet Singh said that he (Saluja) became chicken-hearted. Saluja further said after that incident, he could not sleep for two days and did not meet Nath. He said he could not be friends with a person who was involved in anti-Sikh riots.

Nevertheless, chairman of the Congress’s media cell KK Mishra said Saluja had been expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

Saluja troubled BJP leaders

Saluja is one of those leaders who used to trouble BJP leaders. Saluja attacked the BJP leaders through his tweets. Besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, VD Sharma and Home Minister Narottam Mishra were on his target.