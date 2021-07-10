Bhopal: Kamal Nath pretends to be well-wisher of OBC, in reality he is not, says chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Criticising former chief minister Kamal Nath’s statement on OBC reservation, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Nath pretends to be a well-wisher of OBC. “In reality, he is not,” Chouhan remarked.

Chouhan was talking to journalists here on Saturday. He went to meet newly appointed governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel to apprise him of Covid-19 situation and also invited him for dinner.

On Friday, leader of opposition in state Assembly Kamal Nath had also met Governor. While talking to journalists, Nath had said that the BJP-led state government should implement reservation policy formulated by Congress government for OBC people.

“None harmed the rights of SC/ST and OBC category people as much as Congress party did. On one hand, Congress government had brought an ordinance for OBC, while on the other hand, it brought a stay on same ordinance. It was merely vote-bank politics. If they were really serious about welfare of OBC category people, they must have drafted the ordinance properly before issuing it. The Congress leaders were well aware that court would give a stay on ordinance as there were many loopholes in it,” Chouhan said.

He further said that BJP was a well-wisher of all citizens irrespective of caste and creed. “We are working on OBC reservations and doing whatever the best can be done,” he added.