Bhopal: Junior engineers’ protest highly unprofessional: AIIMS director

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in-charge director Dr Nitin Nagarkar termed the hunger strike of two junior engineers “highly unprofessional” stating that the charges levelled by them were looked into as per rules.

Two junior engineers raised the voice against their Superintending Engineer, AIIMS Jitendra Saxena accusing him of gross irregularities. The junior engineers Manish Pandey and Ujjawal Kumar staged dharna and are on hunger strike against SE.

The duo had complained against Saxena to higher up but no action was taken and thus they resorted to protest at AIIMS.

Dr Nitin Nagarkar, director AIIMS, Bhopal, said, “ the way junior engineers have staged dharna or hunger strike is highly unprofessional. Only two people staged dharna. If they have any problem or issue, they should have been raised at the administrative level. But anyway, we are looking into the matter as per rules and regulations.”

Saxena did not pick up phone calls when the Free press tried to get his view.

ALSO READ Bhopal gets makeover for Holi, potholes filled for procession

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:47 PM IST