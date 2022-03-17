Bhopal gets makeover for Holi, potholes filled for procession

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Holi has brought a piece of good news for the residents of Old City as the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is filling the potholes to facilitate the smooth movement of Holi processions on Friday.

BMC has also ensured that those areas have ample supply of water to celebrate the festival, said Prem Shukla, the public relations officer of BMC on Thursday.

“In the state capital, the festive frenzy is more on Rang Panchami than Holi, nevertheless, we have made sure that revelers do not face any problem as they would be coming out to enjoy the festival after a break of two long years,” he said.

“The administration has divided the duties zone- wise. Most of the large-scale processions are being taken out in the Old City areas. We have almost finished filling the ditches on the procession route as of Thursday night. We have ensured that there are water tankers in those areas and that water supply is not affected tomorrow (Friday),” he added.

There are several areas in the city where the BMC supplies water every alternate day. But all the areas will receive water on Friday whether or not it’s their turn, said Shukla. If needed, water tankers will be made available, he added.

About 450 garbage collection vehicles that go door-to-door to collect garbage will be working on the occasion too in the morning.

Talking about law and order, additional commissioner of police, Sachin Atulkar said there will be police points at 24 main roads and intersections to oversee security during processions. Fix points will be installed outside 68 main places of worship of all religions and 2,000 policemen will be deployed for security on Friday, he said.

